Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.44.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Trisura Group stock opened at C$39.51 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$31.40 and a 1-year high of C$46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.82.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
