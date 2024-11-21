Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU

Insider Activity

Trisura Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$39.51 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$31.40 and a 1-year high of C$46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.