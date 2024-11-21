Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

