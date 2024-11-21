Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 541,800 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

