Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,041,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $591.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $463.09 and a 52 week high of $609.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $575.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.