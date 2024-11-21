TSE:BNS FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.92. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$78.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$56.83 and a 12-month high of C$78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.