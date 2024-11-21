Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 495,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 515,893 shares.The stock last traded at $1.61 and had previously closed at $1.73.

Tuya Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.