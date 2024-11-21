U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by RW Investment Management LLC

RW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.3% of RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. McAdam LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.74 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.