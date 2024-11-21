UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UGI also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.05 EPS.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 2,257,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

