UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

UNF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.63. 81,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $205.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1,627.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.