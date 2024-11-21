United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,511,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.