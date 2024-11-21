United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

URI stock opened at $820.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $454.71 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $814.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

