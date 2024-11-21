Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.57-$1.67 EPS.

VVV opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Valvoline announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

