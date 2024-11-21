Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.57-$1.67 EPS.
Valvoline Price Performance
VVV opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
Valvoline announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
