Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.31 and last traded at $123.16, with a volume of 75977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

