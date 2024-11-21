Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $275.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $214.20 and a 1 year high of $279.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

