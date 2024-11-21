Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $499,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $101.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

