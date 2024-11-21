Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VONG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.75. 47,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,850. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

