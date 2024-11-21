Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$14.50. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 960,277 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.39%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

