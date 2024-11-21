Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 9.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 2,320,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 49,599,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £768,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

