Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.00 and last traded at $143.18. 3,597,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,189,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.54.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

