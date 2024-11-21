Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Viasat has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.16) earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 23.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

