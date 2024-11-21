Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 72,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,288. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

