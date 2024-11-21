Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.89. 39,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 66,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
