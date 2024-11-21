Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.89. 39,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 66,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Stolper Co lifted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.