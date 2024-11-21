Walmart FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.51.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $700.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

