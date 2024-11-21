Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.51.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

