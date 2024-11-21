Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) dropped 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Approximately 400,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 315,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Webis Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.96.

About Webis

(Get Free Report)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.