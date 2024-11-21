Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LXEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2024 – Lexeo Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Lexeo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Lexeo Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Lexeo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Lexeo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $202.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $22.33.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,629.50. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,300 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 599,203 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,307,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.