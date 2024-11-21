Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

