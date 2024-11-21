West Family Investments Inc. Sells 463,163 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 463,163 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 634.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,942,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,478 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 31.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,749,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 1,856,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,758,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,867,000 after buying an additional 1,777,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

