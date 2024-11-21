Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Bylaws Amendment**On November 15, 2024, in a recent 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: GDO) ann

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s 8K filing here.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories