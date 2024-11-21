Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.