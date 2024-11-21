Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HYI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat Powering Up for 2025 and Beyond
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.