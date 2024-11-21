Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

NYSE HYI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

