White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,958.94 and last traded at $1,958.56, with a volume of 2585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,944.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,805.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,778.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

