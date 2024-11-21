WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Buys A$153,600.00 in Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$153,600.00 ($99,740.26).
WIA Gold Price Performance
About WIA Gold
WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WIA Gold
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why SoundHound AI Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for WIA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.