William Blair Begins Coverage on Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ingram Micro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INGM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE INGM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.