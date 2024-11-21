Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at Barclays

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $278.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.88. 54,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $320.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,298,000 after buying an additional 7,561,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,706,000 after buying an additional 620,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after purchasing an additional 498,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

