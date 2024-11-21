Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,362.84

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market cap of $100.10 million and $33,362.84 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,603.74 or 0.99659201 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,262.97 or 0.99311252 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,170,311,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,410,932,193 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,170,254,077.55211 with 1,410,888,564.6084023 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.07136944 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,360.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.