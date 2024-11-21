Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.85. 281,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

