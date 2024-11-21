XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 401 ($5.07) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group
In other news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($283,285.46). Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.