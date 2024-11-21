XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 401 ($5.07) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday.

LON XPS remained flat at GBX 358 ($4.53) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,664. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 194.65 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 377 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 327.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 304.76. The firm has a market cap of £740.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,432.00 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($283,285.46). Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

