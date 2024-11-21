Yvon Charest Buys 285 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$137.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.78. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.92 and a 1-year high of C$137.22.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NA. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$126.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.