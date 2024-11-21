Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for IDEX Q4 Earnings

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

NYSE IEX opened at $223.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 108.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9,424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after buying an additional 1,021,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 273,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,179,000 after buying an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

