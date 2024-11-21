Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for SWK Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

