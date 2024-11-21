Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

