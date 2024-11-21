Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

