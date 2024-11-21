ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Trading Down 14.9% – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

