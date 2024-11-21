ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Trading Down 14.9% – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
About ZOO Digital Group
ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZOO Digital Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.