118 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after buying an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $283.07.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
