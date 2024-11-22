14,006 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,006 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,450. This trade represents a 1.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.