17,495 Shares in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Bought by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 53.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio by 68.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,501 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 22.1% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZURA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Zura Bio Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $2.93 on Friday. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

