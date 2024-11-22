361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

