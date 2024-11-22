400,000 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Bought by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 60.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 190,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock worth $285,939 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

