41,053 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $101.72.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

